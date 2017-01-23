Isabelle Huppert doublement primée aux London Critics Awards.

Le London Film Critics Circle est une association britannique de critiques de cinéma qui décerne chaque année des trophées. Le palmarès 2016 a eu lieu hier, dimanche 22 janvier 2017. Ci-dessous, le rappel des nominations dans les principales catégories et les lauréats.

La comédienne française Isabelle Huppert est doublement à l'honneur : un prix honorifique et un second pour la meilleure interprétation féminine. Non pas pour le film Elle (pas éligible cette année en raison de la date tardive de sa sortie outre-Manche) mais pour L'avenir réalisé par Mia Hansen-Love.

FILM

American Honey

Fire at Sea

I, Daniel Blake

VAINQUEUR - La La Land

Love & Friendship

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Nocturnal Animals

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

FILM EN LANGUE ETRANGERE

Fire at Sea

Son of Saul

Things to Come

VAINQUEUR - Toni Erdmann (Allemagne)

Victoria

DOCUMENT

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years

Cameraperson

The Eagle Huntress

VAINQUEUR - Fire at Sea

Life, Animated

FILM BRITANNQIUE OU IRLANDAIS

American Honey

High-Rise

VAINQUEUR - I, Daniel Blake

Love & Friendship

Sing Street

COMEDIEN

VAINQUEUR - Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Adam Driver - Paterson

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals

Peter Simonischek - Toni Erdmann

COMEDIENNE

Amy Adams - Arrival

Kate Beckinsale - Love & Friendship

Sandra Hüller - Toni Erdmann

VAINQUEUR - Isabelle Huppert - Things to Come

Emma Stone - La La Land

SECOND ROLE

EX AEQUO - Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

EX AEQUO - Tom Bennett - Love & Friendship

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Shia LaBeouf - American Honey

Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals

Viola Davis - Fences

Greta Gerwig - 20th Century Women

VAINQUEUR - Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Riley Keough - American Honey

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

MISE EN SCENE

Maren Ade - Toni Erdmann

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

VAINQUEUR - László Nemes - Son of Saul

SCENARIO

Maren Ade - Toni Erdmann

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

VAINQUEUR - Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Whit Stillman - Love & Friendship

COMEDIEN BRITANNIQUE OU IRLANDAIS

Tom Bennett - Love & Friendship, Life on the Road

VAINQUEUR - Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge etSilence

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Dave Johns - I, Daniel Blake

David Oyelowo - A United Kingdom, Queen of Katwe

COMEDIENNE BRITANNIQUE OU IRLANDAISE

VAINQUEUR - Kate Beckinsale - Love & Friendship

Rebecca Hall - Christine

Naomie Harris - Moonlight, Our Kind of Traitor, Collateral Beauty

Ruth Negga - Loving, Iona

Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake