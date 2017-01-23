Isabelle Huppert doublement primée aux London Critics Awards.
Le London Film Critics Circle est une association britannique de critiques de cinéma qui décerne chaque année des trophées. Le palmarès 2016 a eu lieu hier, dimanche 22 janvier 2017. Ci-dessous, le rappel des nominations dans les principales catégories et les lauréats.
La comédienne française Isabelle Huppert est doublement à l'honneur : un prix honorifique et un second pour la meilleure interprétation féminine. Non pas pour le film Elle (pas éligible cette année en raison de la date tardive de sa sortie outre-Manche) mais pour L'avenir réalisé par Mia Hansen-Love.
FILM
American Honey
Fire at Sea
I, Daniel Blake
VAINQUEUR - La La Land
Love & Friendship
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Nocturnal Animals
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
FILM EN LANGUE ETRANGERE
Fire at Sea
Son of Saul
Things to Come
VAINQUEUR - Toni Erdmann (Allemagne)
Victoria
DOCUMENT
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years
Cameraperson
The Eagle Huntress
VAINQUEUR - Fire at Sea
Life, Animated
FILM BRITANNQIUE OU IRLANDAIS
American Honey
High-Rise
VAINQUEUR - I, Daniel Blake
Love & Friendship
Sing Street
COMEDIEN
VAINQUEUR - Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea
Adam Driver - Paterson
Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge
Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals
Peter Simonischek - Toni Erdmann
COMEDIENNE
Amy Adams - Arrival
Kate Beckinsale - Love & Friendship
Sandra Hüller - Toni Erdmann
VAINQUEUR - Isabelle Huppert - Things to Come
Emma Stone - La La Land
SECOND ROLE
EX AEQUO - Mahershala Ali - Moonlight
EX AEQUO - Tom Bennett - Love & Friendship
Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water
Shia LaBeouf - American Honey
Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals
...
Viola Davis - Fences
Greta Gerwig - 20th Century Women
VAINQUEUR - Naomie Harris - Moonlight
Riley Keough - American Honey
Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea
MISE EN SCENE
Maren Ade - Toni Erdmann
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
VAINQUEUR - László Nemes - Son of Saul
SCENARIO
Maren Ade - Toni Erdmann
Damien Chazelle - La La Land
Barry Jenkins - Moonlight
VAINQUEUR - Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea
Whit Stillman - Love & Friendship
COMEDIEN BRITANNIQUE OU IRLANDAIS
Tom Bennett - Love & Friendship, Life on the Road
VAINQUEUR - Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge etSilence
Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins
Dave Johns - I, Daniel Blake
David Oyelowo - A United Kingdom, Queen of Katwe
COMEDIENNE BRITANNIQUE OU IRLANDAISE
VAINQUEUR - Kate Beckinsale - Love & Friendship
Rebecca Hall - Christine
Naomie Harris - Moonlight, Our Kind of Traitor, Collateral Beauty
Ruth Negga - Loving, Iona
Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake
Voici qui a remporté les Golden Globes cette nuit, dont Isabelle Huppert. - LeBlogTvNews
Il y a près d'un mois, les nominations des prestigieux Golden Globes étaient révélées, aussi bien dans la catégorie cinéma que dans la catégorie télévision. Ce dimanche 8 janvier - nuit d...
http://www.leblogtvnews.com/2017/01/la-revelation-des-vainqueurs-des-golden-globes-series-et-cinema.html
Palmarès National Society of Film Critics (Isabelle Huppert, Casey Affleck...). - LeBlogTvNews
La National Society of Film Critics est une association américaine de critiques de cinéma, qui remet chaque début d'année ses "National Society of Film Critics Awards". Trophées décernés aux...
http://www.leblogtvnews.com/2017/01/palmares-national-society-of-film-critics-isabelle-huppert-casey-affleck.html
Une récompense de plus pour Isabelle Huppert aux États-Unis, à Seatle. - LeBlogTvNews
La moisson de Prix d'interprétation continue pour la comédienne française Isabelle Huppert outre-Atlantique. Jusqu'ici, elle était honorée pour son rôle dans Elle (mais aussi parfois pour L'a...
http://www.leblogtvnews.com/2016/12/une-recompense-de-plus-pour-isabelle-huppert-aux-etats-unis-a-seattle.html