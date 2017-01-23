Overblog Suivre ce blog
Isabelle Huppert doublement primée aux London Critics Awards.

Le London Film Critics Circle est une association britannique de critiques de cinéma qui décerne chaque année des trophées. Le palmarès 2016 a eu lieu hier, dimanche 22 janvier 2017.  Ci-dessous, le rappel des nominations dans les principales catégories et les lauréats.

 

La comédienne française Isabelle Huppert est doublement à l'honneur : un prix honorifique et un second pour la meilleure interprétation féminine. Non pas pour le film Elle (pas éligible cette année en raison de la date tardive de sa sortie outre-Manche) mais pour L'avenir réalisé par Mia Hansen-Love.

 

FILM

American Honey

Fire at Sea

I, Daniel Blake

VAINQUEUR - La La Land

Love & Friendship

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Nocturnal Animals

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

 

FILM EN LANGUE ETRANGERE

Fire at Sea

Son of Saul

Things to Come

VAINQUEUR - Toni Erdmann (Allemagne)

Victoria

 

DOCUMENT

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years

Cameraperson

The Eagle Huntress

VAINQUEUR - Fire at Sea

Life, Animated

 

FILM BRITANNQIUE OU IRLANDAIS

 American Honey

High-Rise

VAINQUEUR - I, Daniel Blake

Love & Friendship

Sing Street

 

COMEDIEN

VAINQUEUR - Casey Affleck - Manchester by the Sea

Adam Driver - Paterson

Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge

Jake Gyllenhaal - Nocturnal Animals

Peter Simonischek - Toni Erdmann

 

COMEDIENNE

Amy Adams - Arrival

Kate Beckinsale - Love & Friendship

Sandra Hüller - Toni Erdmann

VAINQUEUR - Isabelle Huppert - Things to Come

Emma Stone - La La Land

 

SECOND ROLE

EX AEQUO - Mahershala Ali - Moonlight

EX AEQUO - Tom Bennett - Love & Friendship

Jeff Bridges - Hell or High Water

Shia LaBeouf - American Honey

Michael Shannon - Nocturnal Animals

...

Viola Davis - Fences

Greta Gerwig - 20th Century Women

VAINQUEUR - Naomie Harris - Moonlight

Riley Keough - American Honey

Michelle Williams - Manchester by the Sea

 

MISE EN SCENE

Maren Ade - Toni Erdmann

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

VAINQUEUR - László Nemes - Son of Saul

 

SCENARIO

Maren Ade - Toni Erdmann

Damien Chazelle - La La Land

Barry Jenkins - Moonlight

VAINQUEUR - Kenneth Lonergan - Manchester by the Sea

Whit Stillman - Love & Friendship

 

COMEDIEN BRITANNIQUE OU IRLANDAIS

Tom Bennett - Love & Friendship, Life on the Road

VAINQUEUR - Andrew Garfield - Hacksaw Ridge etSilence

Hugh Grant - Florence Foster Jenkins

Dave Johns - I, Daniel Blake

David Oyelowo - A United Kingdom, Queen of Katwe

 

COMEDIENNE BRITANNIQUE OU IRLANDAISE

VAINQUEUR - Kate Beckinsale - Love & Friendship

Rebecca Hall - Christine

Naomie Harris - Moonlight, Our Kind of Traitor, Collateral Beauty

Ruth Negga - Loving, Iona

Hayley Squires - I, Daniel Blake 

 

