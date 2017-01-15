Liste des nommés aux Brit Awards, dont Christine and The Queens.

J'ai pas les mots, a tweeté l'artiste "Christine and The Queens" après l'annonce de sa nomination dans une catégorie reine des Brit Awards en Grande-Bretagne : meilleure interprète féminine internationale. Une catégorie où elle est en concurrence avec Sia, Solange, Beyoncé et Rihanna !

Ci-dessous, les nominations de cette édition. A noter que David Bowie et Leonard Cohen pourraient obtenir un award à titre posthume. Palmarès dévoilé le 22 février lors d'une cérémonie où on attend notamment sur scène Little Mix, Emeli Sandé et The 1975.

Artiste féminine britannique

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

Emeli Sandé

Lianne La Havas

Nao British

Artiste masculin britannique

Craig David

David Bowie

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta British Group

Groupe britannique

The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

Artiste féminine internationale

Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

Artiste masculin intertational

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

Single britannique

Alan Walker - 'Faded'

Calum Scott - 'Dancing On My Own'

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna - 'This Is What You Came For'

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye'

Coldplay - 'Hymn For The Weekend'

James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go'

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota - 'Fast Car'

Little Mix - 'Shout Out To My Ex'

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like'

Zayn - 'Pillowtalk'

Groupe international

A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

Album britannique

The 1975 - i like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it

Davie Bowie - Blackstar

Kano - Made In The Manor

Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate

Skepta - Konnichiwa

Clip artiste britannique

Adele - 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)'

Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna - 'This Is What You Came For'

Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye'

Coldplay - 'Hymn For The Weekend'

James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go'

Jonas Blue Feat. Dakota - 'Fast Car'

Little Mix Feat. Sean Paul - 'Hair'

One Direction - 'History'

Tinie Tempah Feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like'

Zayn - 'Pillowtalk'