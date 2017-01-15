Liste des nommés aux Brit Awards, dont Christine and The Queens.
J'ai pas les mots, a tweeté l'artiste "Christine and The Queens" après l'annonce de sa nomination dans une catégorie reine des Brit Awards en Grande-Bretagne : meilleure interprète féminine internationale. Une catégorie où elle est en concurrence avec Sia, Solange, Beyoncé et Rihanna !
Ci-dessous, les nominations de cette édition. A noter que David Bowie et Leonard Cohen pourraient obtenir un award à titre posthume. Palmarès dévoilé le 22 février lors d'une cérémonie où on attend notamment sur scène Little Mix, Emeli Sandé et The 1975.
Artiste féminine britannique
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
Emeli Sandé
Lianne La Havas
Nao British
Artiste masculin britannique
Craig David
David Bowie
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta British Group
Groupe britannique
The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
Artiste féminine internationale
Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
Artiste masculin intertational
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
Single britannique
Alan Walker - 'Faded'
Calum Scott - 'Dancing On My Own'
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna - 'This Is What You Came For'
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye'
Coldplay - 'Hymn For The Weekend'
James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go'
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota - 'Fast Car'
Little Mix - 'Shout Out To My Ex'
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like'
Zayn - 'Pillowtalk'
Groupe international
A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots
Album britannique
The 1975 - i like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it
Davie Bowie - Blackstar
Kano - Made In The Manor
Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate
Skepta - Konnichiwa
Clip artiste britannique
Adele - 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)'
Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna - 'This Is What You Came For'
Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye'
Coldplay - 'Hymn For The Weekend'
James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go'
Jonas Blue Feat. Dakota - 'Fast Car'
Little Mix Feat. Sean Paul - 'Hair'
One Direction - 'History'
Tinie Tempah Feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like'
Zayn - 'Pillowtalk'