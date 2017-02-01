Les présentateurs des JT de France 3 du 6 février au 5 mars (vacances d'hiver).
Voici les présentateurs des JT de France 3 durant la période du 6 février au 5 mars (vacances d'hiver des différentes zones).
6 au 12/02
12/13 lundi / vendredi : Emilie Tran Nguyen (et David Boéri le 6).
12/13 samedi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch
19/20 lundi / jeudi : Virna Sacchi
19/20 vendredi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch
Grand Soir/3 lundi / jeudi : Francis Letellier
Soir 3 vendredi / dimanche : Sandrine Aramon
13 au 19/02
12/13 lundi / vendredi : Emilie Tran Nguyen
12/13 samedi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch
19/20 lundi / jeudi : Carole Gaessler
19/20 vendredi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch
Grand Soir/3 lundi / jeudi : Francis Letellier
Soir 3 vendredi / dimanche : Sandrine Aramon
20 au 26/02
12/13 lundi / vendredi : Emilie Tran Nguyen
12/13 samedi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch
19/20 lundi / jeudi : Carole Gaessler
19/20 vendredi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch
Grand Soir/3 lundi / jeudi : Emmanuelle Lagarde
Soir 3 vendredi / dimanche : Sandrine Aramon (Nora Boubetra le 26)
27/02 au 05/03
12/13 lundi / vendredi : Carole Gaessler
12/13 samedi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch
19/20 lundi / jeudi : Carole Gaessler
19/20 vendredi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch
Grand Soir/3 lundi / jeudi : Francis Letellier
Soir 3 vendredi / dimanche : Nora Boubetra
Crédit photo © Nathalie Guyon - France 3.