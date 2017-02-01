Overblog Suivre ce blog
Editer l'article Administration Créer mon blog

Publié par François 01/02/2017 9H30

Les présentateurs des JT de France 3 du 6 février au 5 mars (vacances d'hiver).

Voici les présentateurs des JT de France 3 durant la période du 6 février au 5 mars (vacances d'hiver des différentes zones).

 

6 au 12/02

12/13 lundi / vendredi : Emilie Tran Nguyen (et David Boéri le 6).

12/13 samedi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch

19/20 lundi / jeudi : Virna Sacchi

19/20 vendredi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch

Grand Soir/3 lundi / jeudi : Francis Letellier

Soir 3 vendredi / dimanche : Sandrine Aramon

 

13 au 19/02

12/13 lundi / vendredi : Emilie Tran Nguyen 

12/13 samedi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch

19/20 lundi / jeudi : Carole Gaessler

19/20 vendredi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch

Grand Soir/3 lundi / jeudi : Francis Letellier

Soir 3 vendredi / dimanche : Sandrine Aramon

 

20 au 26/02

12/13 lundi / vendredi : Emilie Tran Nguyen

12/13 samedi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch

19/20 lundi / jeudi : Carole Gaessler

19/20 vendredi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch

Grand Soir/3 lundi / jeudi : Emmanuelle Lagarde

Soir 3 vendredi / dimanche : Sandrine Aramon (Nora Boubetra le 26)

 

27/02 au 05/03

12/13 lundi / vendredi : Carole Gaessler 

12/13 samedi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch

19/20 lundi / jeudi : Carole Gaessler

19/20 vendredi / dimanche : Catherine Matausch

Grand Soir/3 lundi / jeudi : Francis Letellier

Soir 3 vendredi / dimanche : Nora Boubetra

 

Crédit photo © Nathalie Guyon - France 3.

#France 3

Commenter cet article