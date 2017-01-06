Nominations des Producers Guild of America Awards 2017 (catégorie télévision).
Les gagnants des PGA (Producers Guild of America) awards seront connus le 28 janvier prochain. Une cérémonie mettant à l'honneur, aux Etats-Unis, les producteurs. Parmi les nominations dans la catégorie télévision:
Mini série ou téléfilm.
• Black Mirror (Saison 3)
• The Night Manager (Saison 1)
• The Night Of
• The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Saison 1)
The Norman Felton Award - Drama:
• Better Call Saul (Saison 2)
• Game of Thrones (Saison 6) *
• House of Cards (Saison 4)
• Stranger Things (Saison 1)
• Westworld (Saison 1)
The Danny Thomas Award- Comédie :
• Atlanta (Saison 1)
• black-ish (Saison 2)
• Modern Family (Saison 7)
• Silicon Valley (Saison 3)
• Veep (Saison 5)
Programme de non fiction:
• 30 for 30
• 60 Minutes
• Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown
• Hamilton's America
• Making a Murderer
Programme de compétition :
• The Amazing Race (Saisons 27/28)
• American Ninja Warrior (Saisons 7/8)
• Lip Sync Battle (Saisons 1/2)
• Top Chef (Saison 13)
• The Voice