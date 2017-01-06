Overblog
Publié par Pascal 06/01 10h18

Nominations des Producers Guild of America Awards 2017 (catégorie télévision).

Les gagnants des PGA (Producers Guild of America) awards seront connus le 28 janvier prochain. Une cérémonie mettant à l'honneur, aux Etats-Unis, les producteurs. Parmi les nominations dans la catégorie télévision:

 

Mini série ou téléfilm.

• Black Mirror (Saison 3)

• The Night Manager (Saison 1)

• The Night Of 

• The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story (Saison 1)

 

 

The Norman Felton Award - Drama:

• Better Call Saul (Saison 2)

• Game of Thrones (Saison 6) *

• House of Cards (Saison 4)

• Stranger Things (Saison 1)

• Westworld (Saison 1)

 

The Danny Thomas Award- Comédie :

• Atlanta (Saison 1)

• black-ish (Saison 2)

• Modern Family (Saison 7)

• Silicon Valley (Saison 3)

• Veep (Saison 5)

 

Programme de non fiction:

• 30 for 30

• 60 Minutes

• Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

• Hamilton's America

• Making a Murderer

 

Programme de compétition :

• The Amazing Race (Saisons 27/28)

• American Ninja Warrior (Saisons 7/8)

• Lip Sync Battle (Saisons 1/2)

• Top Chef (Saison 13)

• The Voice

 

