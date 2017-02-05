Directors Guild of America Awards : les lauréats catégorie cinéma.

Le Syndicat professionnel de réalisateurs américains, la Director Guild of America, vient de révéler le nom des metteurs en scène lauréats cette année.

FILM

Vainqueur - DAMIEN CHAZELLE La La Land (Lionsgate)

GARTH DAVIS Lion (The Weinstein Company)

BARRY JENKINS Moonlight (A24)

KENNETH LONERGAN Manchester by the Sea (Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions)

DENIS VILLENEUVE Arrival (Paramount Pictures)

PREMIER FILM

Vainqueur - GARTH DAVIS Lion (The Weinstein Company)

KELLY FREMON CRAIG The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

TIM MILLER Deadpool (Twentieth Century Fox)

NATE PARKER The Birth of a Nation (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

DAN TRACHTENBERG 10 Cloverfield Lane (Paramount Pictures)