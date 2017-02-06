L'intégralité du show (monstrueux) de Lady Gaga au SuperBowl.
La chaîne W9 vous proposait dans la nuit de dimanche à lundi de vivre le Super Bowl en direct (idem sur beIN Sports). Commenté par Vincent Couëffé et Richard Tardits, seul joueur français ayant évolué en NFL. W9 était la seule chaîne gratuite en France à diffuser l’événement sportif le plus regardé aux Etats-Unis et l’un des plus suivis au monde.
Cette saison, la 51ème édition avait lieu au NRG Stadium de Houston, au Texas. Comme chaque année, la mi-temps du match a donné lieu à un grand show musical.
Après Bruno Mars en 2014, Katy Perry en 2015, Beyonce et Coldplay en 2016, c’était au tour de Lady Gaga d'enflammer la scène.
Sa prestation :
Poker Face
Bad Romance
Born this Way
Just Dance
Telephone
Million Reasons
WOW. Amazing.@ladygaga's #PepsiHalftime Show! 👏#SB51 https://t.co/z9vCKRBKkC— NFL (@NFL) 6 février 2017
Lady Gaga's FULL Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show | NFL
Watch Lady Gaga goes from the roof to the stage in one of the most acrobatic & incredible Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime show performances of all time. Set list: God Bless America This Land