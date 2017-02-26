La liste des malheureux vainqueurs des Razzie Awards.

Rares sont les nommés qui osent s'aventurer à la cérémonie de remise des prix des Razzie Awards aux Etats-Unis. Décernés la veille des Oscars, ces prix pointent les navets, les pires performances d'acteurs ou encore les pires mises en scène et scénarios.

Le palmarès a été dévoilé samedi soir.

Pire film : le documentaire Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Pire performance d'acteur : Dinesh D'Souza dans Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party.

Pire performance d'actrice : Hillary Clinton dans Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Pire second rôle : Kristen Wiig / Zoolander No. 2 & Jesse Eisenberg / Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Pire mise en scène : Dinesh D'Souza & Bruce Schooley / Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party

Pire remake, suite ou prequel : Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Pire scénario : Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, écrit par Chris Terrio et David S. Goyer