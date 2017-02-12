Palmarès des Grammy Awards cette nuit : nombreux live dont The Weeknd et Daft Punk.
Prochaine cérémonie des prestigieux Grammy Awards dans la nuit de ce dimanche à lundi, heure française, aux États-Unis. Avec plusieurs artistes français en lice : Jean-Michel Jarre, côté électro et le groupe Gojira pour le rock/metal (groupe superbement ignoré aux Victoires...).
Parmi les live attendus, ceux d'Adele, Cynthia Erivo & John Legend, Lady Gaga & Metallica, Demi Lovato, Lukas Graham, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood & Keith Urban, The Weeknd avec Daft Punk.
Voici une partie des nominations pour rappel :
ENREGISTREMENT DE L'ANNEE
Hello, Adele
Formation, Beyoncé
7 Years, Lukas Graham
Work, Rihanna Featuring Drake
Stressed Out, Twenty One Pilots
ALBUM
25, Adele
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Views, Drake
A Sailor's Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson
CHANSON
Formation : de Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II (Beyoncé)
Hello : de Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin (Adele)
I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Mike Posner)
Love Yourself : de Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran (Justin Bieber)
7 Years : de Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp (Lukas Graham)
REVELATION
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance
The Rapper Maren
Morris Anderson
ALBUM POP
25, Adele
Purpose, Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande
Confident, Demi Lovato
This Is Acting, Sia
ALBUM DANCE / ELECTRO
Skin, Flume
Electronica 1: The Time, Machine Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch, Tycho
Barbara, We Face A Shining Future, Underworld
Louie Vega - XXVIII, Louie Vega
CHANSON ROCK
Blackstar, David Bowie,
Burn The Witch, Radiohead
Hardwired, Metallica
Heathens, Twenty One Pilots
My Name Is Human, Highly Suspect
ALBUM ROCK
California, Blink-182
Tell Me I'm Pretty, Cage The Elephant
Magma, Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor, Panic! At The Disco
Weezer, Weezer
ALBUM MUSIQUE ALTERNATIVE
22, A Million, Bon Iver
Blackstar, David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression, Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead
CHANSON R&B
Come See Me, PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake
Exchange, Bryson Tiller
Kiss It Better, Rihanna
Lake By The Ocean, Maxwell
Luv, Tory Lanez
ALBUM URBAN
Lemonade, Beyoncé
Ology, Gallant
We Are King, KING
Anti, Rihanna
Malibu, Anderson Paak
ALBUM R&B
In My Mind, BJ The Chicago Kid
Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway
Portraits, Terrace Martin
Healing Season, Mint Condition
Smoove Jones, Mya
CHANSON RAP
All The Way Up (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)
Famous (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)
Hotline Bling (Drake)
No Problem (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)
The Rapper Ultralight (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)
ALBUM RAP
Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper
And The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul
Major Key, DJ Khaled
Views, Drake
Blank Face LP, ScHoolboy Q
ALBUM COUNTRY
Big Day In A Small Town, Brandy Clark
Full Circle, Loretta Lynn
Hero, Maren Morris
A Sailor's Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord, Keith Urban
ALBUM NEW AGE
Orogen, John Burke
Dark Sky Island, Enya
Inner Passion, Peter Kater & Tina Guo
Records, Rosetta Vangelis
White Sun II, White Sun
ALBUM JAZZ VOCAL
Sound Of Red, René Marie
Upward Spiral Branford, Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling
Take Me To The Alley, Gregory Porter
Harlem On My Mind, Catherine Russell
The Sting Variations, The Tierney Sutton Band
ALBUM REGGAE
Sly & Robbie Presents... Reggae For Her Devin Di Dakta & J.L
Rose Petals, J Boog L
Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley
Everlasting, Raging Fyah
Falling Into Place, Rebelution
SOJA: Live In Virginia, SOJA