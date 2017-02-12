Palmarès des Grammy Awards cette nuit : nombreux live dont The Weeknd et Daft Punk.

Prochaine cérémonie des prestigieux Grammy Awards dans la nuit de ce dimanche à lundi, heure française, aux États-Unis. Avec plusieurs artistes français en lice : Jean-Michel Jarre, côté électro et le groupe Gojira pour le rock/metal (groupe superbement ignoré aux Victoires...).

Parmi les live attendus, ceux d'Adele, Cynthia Erivo & John Legend, Lady Gaga & Metallica, Demi Lovato, Lukas Graham, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood & Keith Urban, The Weeknd avec Daft Punk.

Voici une partie des nominations pour rappel :

ENREGISTREMENT DE L'ANNEE

Hello, Adele

Formation, Beyoncé

7 Years, Lukas Graham

Work, Rihanna Featuring Drake

Stressed Out, Twenty One Pilots

ALBUM

25, Adele

Lemonade, Beyoncé

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Views, Drake

A Sailor's Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson

CHANSON

Formation : de Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II (Beyoncé)

Hello : de Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin (Adele)

I Took A Pill In Ibiza (Mike Posner)

Love Yourself : de Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran (Justin Bieber)

7 Years : de Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp (Lukas Graham)

REVELATION

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance

The Rapper Maren

Morris Anderson

ALBUM POP

25, Adele

Purpose, Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman, Ariana Grande

Confident, Demi Lovato

This Is Acting, Sia

ALBUM DANCE / ELECTRO

Skin, Flume

Electronica 1: The Time, Machine Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch, Tycho

Barbara, We Face A Shining Future, Underworld

Louie Vega - XXVIII, Louie Vega

CHANSON ROCK

Blackstar, David Bowie,

Burn The Witch, Radiohead

Hardwired, Metallica

Heathens, Twenty One Pilots

My Name Is Human, Highly Suspect

ALBUM ROCK

California, Blink-182

Tell Me I'm Pretty, Cage The Elephant

Magma, Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor, Panic! At The Disco

Weezer, Weezer

ALBUM MUSIQUE ALTERNATIVE

22, A Million, Bon Iver

Blackstar, David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project, PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression, Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool, Radiohead

CHANSON R&B

Come See Me, PartyNextDoor Featuring Drake

Exchange, Bryson Tiller

Kiss It Better, Rihanna

Lake By The Ocean, Maxwell

Luv, Tory Lanez

ALBUM URBAN

Lemonade, Beyoncé

Ology, Gallant

We Are King, KING

Anti, Rihanna

Malibu, Anderson Paak

ALBUM R&B

In My Mind, BJ The Chicago Kid

Lalah Hathaway Live, Lalah Hathaway

Portraits, Terrace Martin

Healing Season, Mint Condition

Smoove Jones, Mya

CHANSON RAP

All The Way Up (Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared)

Famous (Kanye West Featuring Rihanna)

Hotline Bling (Drake)

No Problem (Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz)

The Rapper Ultralight (Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream)

ALBUM RAP

Coloring Book, Chance The Rapper

And The Anonymous Nobody, De La Soul

Major Key, DJ Khaled

Views, Drake

Blank Face LP, ScHoolboy Q

ALBUM COUNTRY

Big Day In A Small Town, Brandy Clark

Full Circle, Loretta Lynn

Hero, Maren Morris

A Sailor's Guide To Earth, Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord, Keith Urban

ALBUM NEW AGE

Orogen, John Burke

Dark Sky Island, Enya

Inner Passion, Peter Kater & Tina Guo

Records, Rosetta Vangelis

White Sun II, White Sun

ALBUM JAZZ VOCAL

Sound Of Red, René Marie

Upward Spiral Branford, Marsalis Quartet With Special Guest Kurt Elling

Take Me To The Alley, Gregory Porter

Harlem On My Mind, Catherine Russell

The Sting Variations, The Tierney Sutton Band

ALBUM REGGAE

Sly & Robbie Presents... Reggae For Her Devin Di Dakta & J.L

Rose Petals, J Boog L

Ziggy Marley, Ziggy Marley

Everlasting, Raging Fyah

Falling Into Place, Rebelution

SOJA: Live In Virginia, SOJA