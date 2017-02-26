Overblog Suivre ce blog
26/02

C'est le jour J pour le palmarès des Oscars 2017.

La cérémonie des Oscars, 89ème du nom, c'est ce dimanche outre-Atlantique. Retransmise sur ABC aux États-Unis et sur Canal+ en France (00h05, tapis rouge ; 2h30, cérémonie), avec Jimmy Kimmel pour hôte.

Parmi les catégories reines, la meilleure comédienne. La Française Isabelle Huppert, Césarisée vendredi et bombardée de prix internationaux cet hiver, dont le Golden Globe pour sa prestation dans Elle, sera très loin d'être favorite face à Emma Stone dans La La Land et Natalie Portman dans Jackie.

Pour les interprètes masculins, il était impossible d'imaginer des nominations sans Casey Affleck royal dans Manchester by the Sea et Ryan Gosling dans La La Land. Parmi les autres très sérieux prétendants : Denzel Washington pour Fences.

Du côté du meilleur film, le trophée se disputera très certainement entre La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the sea.

A noter 14 nominations pour la comédie musicale La La Land, film favori notamment pour la mise en scène.

Parmi les nommés : 

FILM

La La Land

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Arrival

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Fences

Hell or High Water



MISE EN SCENE

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight



ACTRICE

Emma Stone, La La Land

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Ruth Negga, Loving

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle



ACTEUR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Denzel Washington, Fences

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge



SCENARIO ORIGINAL

Hell or High Water

La La Land

The Lobster

Manchester by the Sea

20th Century Women



ADAPTATION SCENARIO

Moonlight

Lion

Hacksaw Ridge

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures



DOCUMENTAIRE

Fire At Sea

I am Not Your Negro

Life Animated

OJ: Made in America

13th



ANIMATION

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia



SECOND ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea

...

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals



FILM ETRANGER

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann



EFFETS SPECIAUX

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story



COSTUMES

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land



MUSIQUE ORIGINALE

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

#Cinéma

