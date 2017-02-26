C'est le jour J pour le palmarès des Oscars 2017.

FILM



La La Land



Moonlight



Manchester by the Sea



Arrival



Lion



Hacksaw Ridge



Hidden Figures



Fences



Hell or High Water







MISE EN SCENE



Arrival



Hacksaw Ridge



La La Land



Manchester by the Sea



Moonlight







ACTRICE



Emma Stone, La La Land



Natalie Portman, Jackie



Ruth Negga, Loving



Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins



Isabelle Huppert, Elle







ACTEUR



Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea



Denzel Washington, Fences



Ryan Gosling, La La Land



Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic



Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge







SCENARIO ORIGINAL



Hell or High Water



La La Land



The Lobster



Manchester by the Sea



20th Century Women







ADAPTATION SCENARIO



Moonlight



Lion



Hacksaw Ridge



Arrival



Fences



Hidden Figures







DOCUMENTAIRE



Fire At Sea



I am Not Your Negro



Life Animated



OJ: Made in America



13th







ANIMATION



Kubo and the Two Strings



Moana



My Life as a Zucchini



The Red Turtle



Zootopia







SECOND ROLE



Viola Davis, Fences



Naomie Harris, Moonlight



Nicole Kidman, Lion



Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures



Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea



...



Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water



Mahershala Ali, Moonlight



Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea



Dev Patel, Lion



Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals







FILM ETRANGER



Land of Mine



A Man Called Ove



The Salesman



Tanna



Toni Erdmann







EFFETS SPECIAUX



Deepwater Horizon



Doctor Strange



The Jungle Book



Kubo and the Two Strings



Rogue One: A Star Wars Story







COSTUMES



Allied



Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them



Florence Foster Jenkins



Jackie



La La Land







MUSIQUE ORIGINALE



Jackie



La La Land



Lion



Moonlight



Passengers