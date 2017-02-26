C'est le jour J pour le palmarès des Oscars 2017.
La cérémonie des Oscars, 89ème du nom, c'est ce dimanche outre-Atlantique. Retransmise sur ABC aux États-Unis et sur Canal+ en France (00h05, tapis rouge ; 2h30, cérémonie), avec Jimmy Kimmel pour hôte.
Parmi les catégories reines, la meilleure comédienne. La Française Isabelle Huppert, Césarisée vendredi et bombardée de prix internationaux cet hiver, dont le Golden Globe pour sa prestation dans Elle, sera très loin d'être favorite face à Emma Stone dans La La Land et Natalie Portman dans Jackie.
Pour les interprètes masculins, il était impossible d'imaginer des nominations sans Casey Affleck royal dans Manchester by the Sea et Ryan Gosling dans La La Land. Parmi les autres très sérieux prétendants : Denzel Washington pour Fences.
Du côté du meilleur film, le trophée se disputera très certainement entre La La Land, Moonlight, Manchester by the sea.
A noter 14 nominations pour la comédie musicale La La Land, film favori notamment pour la mise en scène.
Parmi les nommés :
FILM
La La Land
Moonlight
Manchester by the Sea
Arrival
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Fences
Hell or High Water
MISE EN SCENE
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
ACTRICE
Emma Stone, La La Land
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Ruth Negga, Loving
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
ACTEUR
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Denzel Washington, Fences
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
SCENARIO ORIGINAL
Hell or High Water
La La Land
The Lobster
Manchester by the Sea
20th Century Women
ADAPTATION SCENARIO
Moonlight
Lion
Hacksaw Ridge
Arrival
Fences
Hidden Figures
DOCUMENTAIRE
Fire At Sea
I am Not Your Negro
Life Animated
OJ: Made in America
13th
ANIMATION
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
SECOND ROLE
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
...
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
FILM ETRANGER
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
EFFETS SPECIAUX
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
COSTUMES
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
MUSIQUE ORIGINALE
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers