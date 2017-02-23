Découvrez le palmarès des Brit Awards 2017 : Bowie double lauréat posthume.
J'ai pas les mots, avait tweeté l'artiste "Christine and The Queens" après l'annonce de sa nomination dans une catégorie reine des Brit Awards en Grande-Bretagne : meilleure interprète féminine internationale. Le palmarès a été dévoilé hier lors d'une cérémonie où de nombreux artistes sont montés sur scène.
Artiste féminine britannique
Anohni
Ellie Goulding
VAINQUEUR - Emeli Sandé
Lianne La Havas
Nao British
Artiste masculin britannique
Craig David
VAINQUEUR - David Bowie
Kano
Michael Kiwanuka
Skepta
Groupe britannique
VAINQUEURS - The 1975
Bastille
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
Radiohead
Artiste féminine internationale
VAINQUEUR - Beyoncé
Christine and the Queens
Rihanna
Sia
Solange
Artiste masculin international
Bon Iver
Bruno Mars
VAINQUEUR - Drake
Leonard Cohen
The Weeknd
Single britannique
Alan Walker - 'Faded'
Calum Scott - 'Dancing On My Own'
Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna - 'This Is What You Came For'
Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye'
Coldplay - 'Hymn For The Weekend'
James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go'
Jonas Blue feat. Dakota - 'Fast Car'
VAINQUEURS - Little Mix - 'Shout Out To My Ex'
Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like' Zayn - 'Pillowtalk'
Groupe international
VAINQUEURS - A Tribe Called Quest
Drake & Future
Kings of Leon
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds
Twenty One Pilots
Album britannique
The 1975 - i like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it
VAINQUEUR - Davie Bowie - Blackstar
Kano - Made In The Manor
Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate
Skepta - Konnichiwa
Clip artiste britannique
Adele - 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)'
Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna - 'This Is What You Came For'
Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye'
Coldplay - 'Hymn For The Weekend'
James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go'
Jonas Blue Feat. Dakota - 'Fast Car'
Little Mix Feat. Sean Paul - 'Hair'
VAINQUEURS - One Direction - 'History'
Tinie Tempah Feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like'
Zayn - 'Pillowtalk'