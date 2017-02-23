Découvrez le palmarès des Brit Awards 2017 : Bowie double lauréat posthume.

J'ai pas les mots, avait tweeté l'artiste "Christine and The Queens" après l'annonce de sa nomination dans une catégorie reine des Brit Awards en Grande-Bretagne : meilleure interprète féminine internationale. Le palmarès a été dévoilé hier lors d'une cérémonie où de nombreux artistes sont montés sur scène.

Artiste féminine britannique

Anohni

Ellie Goulding

VAINQUEUR - Emeli Sandé

Lianne La Havas

Nao British

Artiste masculin britannique

Craig David

VAINQUEUR - David Bowie

Kano

Michael Kiwanuka

Skepta

Groupe britannique

VAINQUEURS - The 1975

Bastille

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

Radiohead

Artiste féminine internationale

VAINQUEUR - Beyoncé

Christine and the Queens

Rihanna

Sia

Solange

Artiste masculin international

Bon Iver

Bruno Mars

VAINQUEUR - Drake

Leonard Cohen

The Weeknd

Single britannique

Alan Walker - 'Faded'

Calum Scott - 'Dancing On My Own'

Calvin Harris feat. Rihanna - 'This Is What You Came For'

Clean Bandit feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye'

Coldplay - 'Hymn For The Weekend'

James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go'

Jonas Blue feat. Dakota - 'Fast Car'

VAINQUEURS - Little Mix - 'Shout Out To My Ex'

Tinie Tempah feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like' Zayn - 'Pillowtalk'

Groupe international

VAINQUEURS - A Tribe Called Quest

Drake & Future

Kings of Leon

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

Twenty One Pilots

Album britannique

The 1975 - i like it when you sleep, for you are so beautiful yet so unaware of it

VAINQUEUR - Davie Bowie - Blackstar

Kano - Made In The Manor

Michael Kiwanuka - Love & Hate

Skepta - Konnichiwa

Clip artiste britannique

Adele - 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)'

Calvin Harris Feat. Rihanna - 'This Is What You Came For'

Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & Anne-Marie - 'Rockabye'

Coldplay - 'Hymn For The Weekend'

James Arthur - 'Say You Won't Let Go'

Jonas Blue Feat. Dakota - 'Fast Car'

Little Mix Feat. Sean Paul - 'Hair'

VAINQUEURS - One Direction - 'History'

Tinie Tempah Feat. Zara Larsson - 'Girls Like'

Zayn - 'Pillowtalk'