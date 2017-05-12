Voici la liste des 26 chansons qualifiées pour la finale de l'Eurovision ce samedi.
Depuis hier soir, jeudi 11 mai, nous savons qui sont tous les qualifiés pour la finale du concours Eurovision de la chanson.
Hier, 10 nations ont gagné leur ticket pour samedi et rejoignent les 10 précédents qualifiés.
Pour rappel, sont qualifiés d'office : Ukraine (organisateur), France, Allemagne, Grande-Bretagne, Italie et Espagne.
18 pays ont participé hier, voici les 10 candidats qui sont qualifiés suite à leur prestation (et les éliminés...) :
Serbie, Tijana Bogićević - In Too Deep
Autriche, Nathan Trent - Running On Air
Macédoine, Jana Burčeska - Dance Alone Malte, Claudia Faniello - Breathlessly
Roumanie, Ilinca ft. Alex Florea Yodel - It!
Pays-Bas, OG3NE - Lights and Shadows
Hongrie, Joci Pápai - Origo
Danemark, Anja - Where I Am
Irlande, Brendan Murray - Dying to Try San Marin, Valentina Monetta and Jimmie Wilson - Spirit of the Night
Croatie, Jacques Houdek - My Friend
Norvège, JOWST - Grab The Moment
Suisse, Timebelle - Apollo
Biélorussie, Naviband - Story of My Life
Bulgarie, Kristian Kostov - Beautiful Mess
Lituanie, Fusedmarc - Rain Of Revolution Estonie, Koit Toome & Laura - Verona
Israel, IMRI - I Feel Alive
Rappel des qualifiés lors de la 1ère demi-finale mardi :
Suède, Robin Bengtsson - I Can't Go On
Géorgie, Tamara Gachechiladze - Keep The Faith
Australie (de nouveau invitée), Isaiah - Don't Come Easy
Albanie, Lindita - World
Belgique, Blanche - City Lights
Montenegro Slavko Kalezić - Space
Finlande, Norma John - Blackbird
Azerbaijan, Dihaj - Skeletons
Portugal, Salvador Sobral - Amar Pelos Dois
Grèce, Demy - This is Love
Pologne, Kasia Moś - Flashlight
Moldavie, Sunstroke Project - Hey Mamma
Islande, Svala - Paper
République Tchèque, Martina Bárta - My Turn
Chypre, Hovig - Gravity
Arménie, Artsvik - Fly With Me