Voici la liste des 26 chansons qualifiées pour la finale de l'Eurovision ce samedi.

Depuis hier soir, jeudi 11 mai, nous savons qui sont tous les qualifiés pour la finale du concours Eurovision de la chanson.

Hier, 10 nations ont gagné leur ticket pour samedi et rejoignent les 10 précédents qualifiés.

Pour rappel, sont qualifiés d'office : Ukraine (organisateur), France, Allemagne, Grande-Bretagne, Italie et Espagne.

18 pays ont participé hier, voici les 10 candidats qui sont qualifiés suite à leur prestation (et les éliminés...) :

Serbie, Tijana Bogićević - In Too Deep

Autriche, Nathan Trent - Running On Air

Macédoine, Jana Burčeska - Dance Alone

Malte, Claudia Faniello - Breathlessly

Roumanie, Ilinca ft. Alex Florea Yodel - It!

Pays-Bas, OG3NE - Lights and Shadows

Hongrie, Joci Pápai - Origo

Danemark, Anja - Where I Am

Irlande, Brendan Murray - Dying to Try

San Marin, Valentina Monetta and Jimmie Wilson - Spirit of the Night

Croatie, Jacques Houdek - My Friend

Norvège, JOWST - Grab The Moment

Suisse, Timebelle - Apollo

Biélorussie, Naviband - Story of My Life

Bulgarie, Kristian Kostov - Beautiful Mess

Lituanie, Fusedmarc - Rain Of Revolution

Estonie, Koit Toome & Laura - Verona

Israel, IMRI - I Feel Alive

Rappel des qualifiés lors de la 1ère demi-finale mardi :

Suède, Robin Bengtsson - I Can't Go On

Géorgie, Tamara Gachechiladze - Keep The Faith

Australie (de nouveau invitée), Isaiah - Don't Come Easy

Albanie, Lindita - World

Belgique, Blanche - City Lights

Montenegro Slavko Kalezić - Space

Finlande, Norma John - Blackbird

Azerbaijan, Dihaj - Skeletons

Portugal, Salvador Sobral - Amar Pelos Dois

Grèce, Demy - This is Love

Pologne, Kasia Moś - Flashlight

Moldavie, Sunstroke Project - Hey Mamma

Islande, Svala - Paper

République Tchèque, Martina Bárta - My Turn

Chypre, Hovig - Gravity

Arménie, Artsvik - Fly With Me