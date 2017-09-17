Le palmarès des Emmy Awards 2017 révélé cette nuit.
Il y a un an, Game of Thrones recevait l'Emmy Award de la meilleure série dramatique. Veep l'emportait dans la catégorie comédie. Parmi les autres lauréats, le comédie Rami Malek, l'actrice Julia Louis-Dreyfus et The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.
Ce dimanche 17 septembre (dans la nuit de dimanche à lundi, heure française), révélation du palmarès.
Saturday Night Live et Westworld dominent avec 22 nominations ! Stranger Things (Netflix) et FEUD: Bette and Joan suivent avec 18 nominations. Place ensuite à Veep (17) 110 nominations pour HBO Vs 91 pour Netflix et 60 pour NBC.
Parmi les catégories :
Comédie.
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Drama.
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Acteur Comédie.
Atlanta • Donald Glover
Baskets • Zach Galifianakis
black-ish • Anthony Anderson
Master Of None • Aziz Ansari
Shameless • William H. Macy
Transparent • Jeffrey Tambor
Acteur Drama.
The Americans • Matthew Rhys
Better Call Saul • Bob Odenkirk
House Of Cards • Kevin Spacey
Ray Donovan • Liev Schreiber
This Is Us • Sterling K. Brown
This Is Us • Milo Ventimiglia
Westworld • Anthony Hopkins
Actrice Comédie.
Better Things • Pamela Adlon
black-ish • Ellis Ross
Grace And Frankie • Jane Fonda
Grace And Frankie • Lily Tomlin
Mom • Allison Janney
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Ellie Kemper
Veep • Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Acteur Drama.
The Americans • Keri Russell
The Crown • Claire Foy
The Handmaid's Tale • Elisabeth Moss
House Of Cards • Robin Wright
How To Get Away With Murder • Viola Davis
Westworld • Evan Rachel Wood
Comédien dans mini-série ou téléfilm.
Fargo • Ewan McGregor
Genius • Geoffrey Rush
The Night Of • Riz Ahmed
The Night Of • John Turturro
Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) • Benedict Cumberbatch
The Wizard Of Lies • Robert De Niro
Comédienne dans mini-série ou téléfilm.
American Crime • Felicity Huffman
Big Little Lies • Nicole Kidman
Big Little Lies • Reese Witherspoon
Fargo • Carrie Coon
FEUD: Bette And Joan • Jessica Lange
FEUD: Bette And Joan • Susan Sarandon
Réalisation d'un épisode Comédie.
Atlanta • épisode B.A.N. • Donald Glover,
Silicon Valley • Intellectual Property • Jamie Babbit
Silicon Valley • Server Error • Mike Judge
Veep • Blurb • Morgan Sackett
Veep • Groundbreaking • David Mande
Veep • Justice • Dale Stern
Réalisation d'un épisode Drama.
Better Call Saul • Witness • Vince Gilligan
The Crown • Hyde Park Corner • Stephen Daldry
The Handmaid's Tale • Offred (Pilot) • Reed Morano
The Handmaid's Tale • The Bridge • Kate Dennis
Homeland • America First • Linka Glatter
Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers • The Duffer Brothers
Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • Jonathan Nolan
Second rôle Comédie.
Baskets • Louie Anderson
Modern Family • Ty Burrell
Saturday Night Live • Alec Baldwin (grimé en Donald Trump)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Tituss Burgess
Veep • Tony Hale
Veep • Matt Walsh
Second rôle Drama.
Better Call Saul • Jonathan Banks
The Crown • John Lithgow
Homeland • Mandy Patinkin
House Of Cards • Michael Kelly
Stranger Things • David Harbour
This Is Us • Ron Cephas Jones
Westworld • Jeffrey Wright