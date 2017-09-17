Le palmarès des Emmy Awards 2017 révélé cette nuit.

Il y a un an, Game of Thrones recevait l'Emmy Award de la meilleure série dramatique. Veep l'emportait dans la catégorie comédie. Parmi les autres lauréats, le comédie Rami Malek, l'actrice Julia Louis-Dreyfus et The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Ce dimanche 17 septembre (dans la nuit de dimanche à lundi, heure française), révélation du palmarès.

Saturday Night Live et Westworld dominent avec 22 nominations ! Stranger Things (Netflix) et FEUD: Bette and Joan suivent avec 18 nominations. Place ensuite à Veep (17) 110 nominations pour HBO Vs 91 pour Netflix et 60 pour NBC.

Parmi les catégories :

Comédie.

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Drama.

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Acteur Comédie.

Atlanta • Donald Glover

Baskets • Zach Galifianakis

black-ish • Anthony Anderson

Master Of None • Aziz Ansari

Shameless • William H. Macy

Transparent • Jeffrey Tambor

Acteur Drama.

The Americans • Matthew Rhys

Better Call Saul • Bob Odenkirk

House Of Cards • Kevin Spacey

Ray Donovan • Liev Schreiber

This Is Us • Sterling K. Brown

This Is Us • Milo Ventimiglia

Westworld • Anthony Hopkins

Actrice Comédie.

Better Things • Pamela Adlon

black-ish • Ellis Ross

Grace And Frankie • Jane Fonda

Grace And Frankie • Lily Tomlin

Mom • Allison Janney

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Ellie Kemper

Veep • Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Acteur Drama.

The Americans • Keri Russell

The Crown • Claire Foy

The Handmaid's Tale • Elisabeth Moss

House Of Cards • Robin Wright

How To Get Away With Murder • Viola Davis

Westworld • Evan Rachel Wood

Comédien dans mini-série ou téléfilm.

Fargo • Ewan McGregor

Genius • Geoffrey Rush

The Night Of • Riz Ahmed

The Night Of • John Turturro

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece) • Benedict Cumberbatch

The Wizard Of Lies • Robert De Niro

Comédienne dans mini-série ou téléfilm.

American Crime • Felicity Huffman

Big Little Lies • Nicole Kidman

Big Little Lies • Reese Witherspoon

Fargo • Carrie Coon

FEUD: Bette And Joan • Jessica Lange

FEUD: Bette And Joan • Susan Sarandon

Réalisation d'un épisode Comédie.

Atlanta • épisode B.A.N. • Donald Glover,

Silicon Valley • Intellectual Property • Jamie Babbit

Silicon Valley • Server Error • Mike Judge

Veep • Blurb • Morgan Sackett

Veep • Groundbreaking • David Mande

Veep • Justice • Dale Stern

Réalisation d'un épisode Drama.

Better Call Saul • Witness • Vince Gilligan

The Crown • Hyde Park Corner • Stephen Daldry

The Handmaid's Tale • Offred (Pilot) • Reed Morano

The Handmaid's Tale • The Bridge • Kate Dennis

Homeland • America First • Linka Glatter

Stranger Things • Chapter One: The Vanishing Of Will Byers • The Duffer Brothers

Westworld • The Bicameral Mind • Jonathan Nolan

Second rôle masculin Comédie.

Baskets • Louie Anderson

Modern Family • Ty Burrell

Saturday Night Live • Alec Baldwin (grimé en Donald Trump)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt • Tituss Burgess

Veep • Tony Hale

Veep • Matt Walsh

Second rôle masculin Drama.

Better Call Saul • Jonathan Banks

The Crown • John Lithgow

Homeland • Mandy Patinkin

House Of Cards • Michael Kelly

Stranger Things • David Harbour

This Is Us • Ron Cephas Jones

Westworld • Jeffrey Wright

Second rôle féminin Comédie.

Saturday Night Live • Vanessa Bayer

Saturday Night Live • Leslie Jones

Saturday Night Live • Kate McKinnon

Transparent • Kathryn Hahn

Transparent • Judith Light

Veep • Anna Chlumsky

Second rôle féminin Drama.

The Handmaid's Tale • Ann Dowd

The Handmaid's Tale • Samira Wile

Orange Is The New Black • Uzo Aduba

Stranger Things • Millie Bobby Brown

This Is Us • Chrissy Metz

Westworld • Thandie Newton